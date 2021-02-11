Maverick Chain (MVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,885.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $569,272.52 and $6,885.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00256268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00094293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00077069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00085048 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061078 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.