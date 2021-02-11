Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

MAXN stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

