Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) were up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 587,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 691,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.