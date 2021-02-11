Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $2,578,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

