Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives $73.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.31. 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,986. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,558,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,978,000 after purchasing an additional 653,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

