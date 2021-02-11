Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.20. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

