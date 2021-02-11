McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $89,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $995,509,000 after buying an additional 99,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.57. The company had a trading volume of 79,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,783. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

