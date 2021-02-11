McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $184.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.87. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

