Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Short Interest Update

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,740,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MFST stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 243,173,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,733,523. Medifirst Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing products within the healthcare market for consumer and professional applications. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

