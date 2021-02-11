Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $4.00. Medigus shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 50,984 shares traded.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Medigus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

About Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

