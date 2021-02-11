MenaPay (MPAY) Price Up 26.7% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $78,481.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.57 or 0.01082995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.04 or 0.05359451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003966 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

