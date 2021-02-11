Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $43,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $97,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,351 shares of company stock worth $18,586,984. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.