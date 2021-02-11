Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 281,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.