Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of MDP stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Meredith has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meredith will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meredith by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.