Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,784,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

