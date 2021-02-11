Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 21,119 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

QRTEA opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

