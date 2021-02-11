Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 357 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $278.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.01 and a 200 day moving average of $275.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

