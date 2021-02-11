Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

COP opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

