Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

