Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $3.22 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

