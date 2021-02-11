Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,292,000 after buying an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $8,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after buying an additional 121,924 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 787.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

