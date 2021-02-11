Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,389 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

