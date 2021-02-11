Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

MESA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 11,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,224. The firm has a market cap of $345.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $39,387.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,730 shares in the company, valued at $357,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

