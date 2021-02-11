Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

MESA opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $340.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 over the last three months. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

