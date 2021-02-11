MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. 277,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

