Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on B4B3. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.50 ($10.00).

Get Metro AG (B4B3.F) alerts:

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €12.35 ($14.53) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.45. Metro AG has a 1-year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($15.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Metro AG (B4B3.F) Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG (B4B3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG (B4B3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.