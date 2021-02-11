Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 291,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $183.32 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

