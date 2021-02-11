Meyer Handelman Co. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.81. The company has a market cap of $403.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

