Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

