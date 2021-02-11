Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New Investment in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

