Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 32.6% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ITT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $77.25 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $82.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

