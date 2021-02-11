M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,801 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $148.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

