M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 1,059.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

