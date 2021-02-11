M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $210,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $274.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.20. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $277.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

