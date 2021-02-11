M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $218,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $897,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Corning by 14.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.