M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,212.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,210.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,182.43. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

