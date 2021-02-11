M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after buying an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 30,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

