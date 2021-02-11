M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.