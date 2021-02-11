M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 1,882,600.0% in January

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,882,700 shares, an increase of 1,882,600.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,568.9 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

