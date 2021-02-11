Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

MAA stock opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

