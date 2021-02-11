Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells $33,500.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,933,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,278,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Giandomenico Trombetta sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $91,500.00.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $241.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

