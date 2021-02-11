Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. 21,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,687. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 791,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 110,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

