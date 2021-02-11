Minter Network Achieves Market Cap of $5.99 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $80,558.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.66 or 0.00258746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00094955 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00349315 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,650,243,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,445,033,618 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

