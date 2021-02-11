Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $367.74 on Top Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $43,077.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $367.74 or 0.00764987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00256455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00096467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00084188 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,526.67 or 0.96786279 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 17,562 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

