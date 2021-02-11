Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 14th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,071,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,502. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco Inc in April 2020.

