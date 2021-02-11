Mizuho Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $57.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of TWTR opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $3,693,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

