MKM Partners Downgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Neutral

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

