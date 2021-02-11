Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.22.

Model N stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Model N by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

