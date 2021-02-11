Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.22.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Model N by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Model N by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 1,420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 180,826 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Model N by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.