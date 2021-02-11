Modine Manufacturing Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MOD. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $722.98 million, a P/E ratio of -127.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,029,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 546,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

